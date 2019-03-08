Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MANCHESTER - Paul L. Anctil, 55, of Manchester, died March 6, 2019, in his home after a long and courageous battle with tongue cancer.



He was born in Manchester on Oct. 16, 1963, to Roger and Rita (Joyal) Anctil and was a lifelong resident of the Queen City. He graduated from Central High School in 1981 and later earned bachelor's and master's degrees from New Hampshire College.



After working at United Parcel Service and Sanders Associates for many years, Paul most recently worked as a finance director for the State of New Hampshire Department of Transportation for over twenty years.



He was affiliated with East Little League for many years as a parent, board member, and coach. He was an avid supporter of his children's academic and athletic endeavors and was always proud of their accomplishments. He was a very social person who enjoyed playing golf, racquetball, and baseball.



Paul also cherished his huge hockey family. Whether it was with the NH Avalanche, Manchester Flames, Pomfret School, or Connecticut College, the compassion and love he received from his extended family was overwhelming and never forgotten.



He was predeceased by his father and a brother, Roland Anctil.



Family members include his loving wife of 32 years, Nancy A. (Amoruso) Anctil of Manchester; two children, Matthew Anctil and Ashley Anctil, both of Manchester; his mother, Rita Anctil of Manchester; two sisters, Diane Coyne and her husband, John, of Canton, Mass., and Rachel Nahabedian and her husband, Armen, of Hampstead; and cousins, nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Catherine Church, 267 Webster St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paul Anctil can be made to the Foundation of Mass. Eye and Ear to support Dr. Derrick Lin Head and Neck Cancer Research. Please make checks payable to Foundation of Mass. Eye and Ear and mail to Mass. Eye and Ear, Development Office, 243 Charles St., Boston, Mass. 02114. Gifts can also be made on-line at www.MassEyeAndEar.org/donations or by calling 617-573-4312.



To leave a message of condolence, visit



