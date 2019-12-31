Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul L. Bourgeois. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GOFFSTOWN - Paul L. Bourgeois, 81, of Goffstown, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.



He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara S. (Makara) Bourgeois with whom he shared 61 years of marriage.



Born in Manchester on June 9, 1938, he was the son of the late Leo and Rose (Demers) Bourgeois.



For 10 years, he proudly served our country in the U.S. Army.



Before retiring, Paul worked for Chicopee Mills and Velcro USA. After retiring, he worked as a court officer for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department.



In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and making stained glass. In addition, Paul will be remembered for playing Santa Claus at church, work and family gatherings. He also enjoyed casino trips with family and friends and special times at his home at Hampton Beach.



Family members include his six children, Timothy Bourgeois and his wife, Melody of Weare, Thomas Bourgeois of Manchester, Joseph Bourgeois and his wife, Claudine of Auburn, Jeffrey Bourgeois of Manchester, Jennifer Farrin and her husband, Richard of Sandersville, Ga., and Amy Ireland of Concord; his sister, Marie Bourgeois of Manchester; his brother, Robert Bourgeois of Manchester; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.



.



SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Holy Trinity Cathedral, 166 Pearl St., Manchester. Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Paul's memory to the of New Hampshire. To view Paul's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit





GOFFSTOWN - Paul L. Bourgeois, 81, of Goffstown, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara S. (Makara) Bourgeois with whom he shared 61 years of marriage.Born in Manchester on June 9, 1938, he was the son of the late Leo and Rose (Demers) Bourgeois.For 10 years, he proudly served our country in the U.S. Army.Before retiring, Paul worked for Chicopee Mills and Velcro USA. After retiring, he worked as a court officer for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department.In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and making stained glass. In addition, Paul will be remembered for playing Santa Claus at church, work and family gatherings. He also enjoyed casino trips with family and friends and special times at his home at Hampton Beach.Family members include his six children, Timothy Bourgeois and his wife, Melody of Weare, Thomas Bourgeois of Manchester, Joseph Bourgeois and his wife, Claudine of Auburn, Jeffrey Bourgeois of Manchester, Jennifer Farrin and her husband, Richard of Sandersville, Ga., and Amy Ireland of Concord; his sister, Marie Bourgeois of Manchester; his brother, Robert Bourgeois of Manchester; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Holy Trinity Cathedral, 166 Pearl St., Manchester. Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Manchester.In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Paul's memory to the of New Hampshire. To view Paul's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net Published in Union Leader on Dec. 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.