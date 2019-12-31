GOFFSTOWN - Paul L. Bourgeois, 81, of Goffstown, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara S. (Makara) Bourgeois with whom he shared 61 years of marriage.
Born in Manchester on June 9, 1938, he was the son of the late Leo and Rose (Demers) Bourgeois.
For 10 years, he proudly served our country in the U.S. Army.
Before retiring, Paul worked for Chicopee Mills and Velcro USA. After retiring, he worked as a court officer for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department.
In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and making stained glass. In addition, Paul will be remembered for playing Santa Claus at church, work and family gatherings. He also enjoyed casino trips with family and friends and special times at his home at Hampton Beach.
Family members include his six children, Timothy Bourgeois and his wife, Melody of Weare, Thomas Bourgeois of Manchester, Joseph Bourgeois and his wife, Claudine of Auburn, Jeffrey Bourgeois of Manchester, Jennifer Farrin and her husband, Richard of Sandersville, Ga., and Amy Ireland of Concord; his sister, Marie Bourgeois of Manchester; his brother, Robert Bourgeois of Manchester; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Holy Trinity Cathedral, 166 Pearl St., Manchester. Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Paul's memory to the of New Hampshire. To view Paul's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 31, 2019