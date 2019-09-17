PORTSMOUTH - Paul Leonard Fogarty Sr., 76, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Clipper Harbor Nursing Home, Portsmouth.
Born in Dover on April 20, 1943, he was the son of the late Ruth (Beane) and John Edward Fogarty Jr.
During the war in Vietnam, he proudly served in the U.S. Army
Before retiring, he was general foreman for Bartlett Tree Service, working as a registered arborist.
He was an avid automobile and motorcycle enthusiast, owning a wide variety of classic cars and Harley-Davidsons. In addition, he was a life member of The American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Kingston Veterans Club.
Family members include his companion of 20 years, Margaret Goudreau; a son, Paul L. Fogarty Jr. and fiancee, Holly Ames of Exeter; a sister, Gail Keach and husband Judson of North Hampton; a brother, John "Jack" Fogarty of Center Ossipee; his former wife, Charlotte Fogarty of Exeter; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a son, Wayne Patrick Fogarty; and a brother, Alan S. Fogarty.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Sept. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Road, Exeter.
Private burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Kingston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 17, 2019