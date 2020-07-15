Paul Leon Putnam, 83, died at his residence in Charlestown on July 13, 2020. He was born on August 12, 1936 in the house in Charlestown where he grew up. He was the son of Ellsworth and Ethel A. (Pierce) Putnam. When he married, he moved up the same road and lived there for the rest of his life.



Upon graduation from high school and the death of his father, he and his two brothers, Ted and Morris, assisted their mother in operating the farm. Later, they would incorporate, expanding it into a large operation known as Putnam Farms, Inc., including dairy, maple sugaring, and cordwood.



On October 20, 1962, Paul married Patricia Ann Batchelder in Langdon and they were married 57 years raising a family of four children, which, in turn, led to nine grandchildren and one great- grandchild.



Calling hours will be held at the Charlestown Memorial Chapel on 34 Main Street from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 18th. This will be a walk through format. Due to the current situations, a Masonic service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, July 19th under a tent or outside at the Senior Center on Old Springfield Road in Charlestown, NH. The center will be open. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Light refreshments will follow.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store