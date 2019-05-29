Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brewitt Funeral Home 8 Pleasant Street Epping , NH 03042 (603)-679-5391 Memorial service 11:00 AM Grace Ministries International Church 263 NH Route 125 Brentwood , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

EPPING - Paul L. Spidle, 74, of Epping, passed away unexpectedly on May 26, 2019, in his home.



Born on Aug. 4, 1944, in Malden, Mass., he was the son of the late Robert L. and Mildred (Charles) Spidle.



Paul grew up in Wakefield, Mass., and graduated from Wakefield High School. He attended Northeastern University for two years before beginning his working career.



An Epping resident since 1986, he was the former owner of Vision Realty until the late 1980s. He also worked as the manager of Photos Plus in Milford, and as a service manager at Camping World in Chichester, before retiring. In his retirement, Paul was affiliated with Great Bay Limousine of Portsmouth as a chauffeur.



Paul loved politics, had a profound love for his country and while living in Epping he was dedicated to public service. He was a member of the planning board since the late 1980s; served two terms as selectman; and he was on the cemetery committee for several years. Paul was also active and affiliated with the National Heritage Center for Constitutional Studies.



When he was younger, Paul enjoyed participating as a Freemason in Massachusetts and was a member in Boston. Aside from his love for public service, Paul enjoyed working on his yard and spending time with his family. Above and beyond all, his love and devotion to family was paramount.



Family members include his wife, Dianne Gilbert-Spidle of Epping; his son, Robert L. Spidle II and spouse Kimberly Medrano-Spidle of Ponte Vedra, Fla.; his stepdaughter, Cathy Gilbert of Haverhill, Mass.; his grandchildren, Robert L. Spidle III of Albuquerque, N.M., Nicole Lapadura of Las Vegas, Nev., Jarred Mitrano of Haverhill, Mass., and Stephanie Mitrano of Somerville, Mass.; his great-grandson, Jude Walker-Black of Las Vegas, Nev.; his nephew, Mark Borgmann of Cape Cod, Mass.; and his beloved cat, Ava.



SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for Saturday, June 1, at 11 a.m. in Grace Ministries International Church, 263 NH Route 125, Brentwood.



Brewitt Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Epping, is in charge of arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Epping Police Benevolent Association or the Epping Fireman Association, both located at 37 Pleasant St., Epping, N.H. 03042; or to



To sign an online guestbook, please visit

