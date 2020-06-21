Dear Ruth,
We are so very sorry for your loss.
Our condolences to you and your family.
On the 9th day of June, in the year 2020, at the age of 82, Paul M. Simard Sr. passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who is survived by his wife, Ruth M. Simard; his four children, Carleen Goguen, Paul M. Simard Jr., Barbara Delk and Dawn Pomerleau; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four brothers and three sisters. Paul was predeceased by his oldest sister.
Paul was a N.H. Air National Guard Veteran. He was known for his sense of humor and his passion for woodworking. His other passions included camping with family and friends, riding his motorcycle, and helping others.
Paul will be laid to rest at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the N.H. Veterans Cemetery Association, Inc. PO Box 626, Concord, NH. 03302. www.nhvca.org.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 21, 2020.