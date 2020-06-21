Paul M. Simard Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On the 9th day of June, in the year 2020, at the age of 82, Paul M. Simard Sr. passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who is survived by his wife, Ruth M. Simard; his four children, Carleen Goguen, Paul M. Simard Jr., Barbara Delk and Dawn Pomerleau; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four brothers and three sisters. Paul was predeceased by his oldest sister.

Paul was a N.H. Air National Guard Veteran. He was known for his sense of humor and his passion for woodworking. His other passions included camping with family and friends, riding his motorcycle, and helping others.

Paul will be laid to rest at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the N.H. Veterans Cemetery Association, Inc. PO Box 626, Concord, NH. 03302. www.nhvca.org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 17, 2020
Dear Ruth,
We are so very sorry for your loss.
Our condolences to you and your family.
Darlene Houghton
Friend
June 17, 2020
Ruth we r so sad. Prays and love Dan and Sue
Susan Ball
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved