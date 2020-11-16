Paul M. Taylor, 89, passed away unexpectedly on November 13, 2020 at the Exeter Hospital. He was born October 20, 1931 in Deerfield, NH, son of the late Walter Taylor and Pearl (Denyou) Merrick.
Paul grew up in various parts of New Hampshire and was one of four children in the family. He served honorably in the United States Army in the Korean War. On December 1, 1951 he married Lorraine Laprise and they have lived in Deerfield, NH for almost 70 years. They raised five children together. His whole life, Paul had been an extremely hard worker often times holding down several jobs at a time. Most people know him for his logging company, Paul Taylor & Sons which he has owned and operated for decades. Formerly, he mowed the sides of roads and highways for the state and towns of southern NH and way back worked at the Tannery in Raymond until it burned down. Years ago, he started playing golf and immediately fell in love with the sport. So for the past 20 years, Paul has worked part-time at Nippo Lake Golf Club to satisfy his passion for the game.
Paul is a previous member of the Lions Club and current member of the Deerfield American Legion Post#103.
In addition to spending time with his family he enjoyed reading, puzzles and playing Wisk and various card games with his friends. In his earlier years, he enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He was predeceased by his sister, Frances Smith.
Paul is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine Taylor, 5 children, Bruce Taylor, Linda Widmer, Peter Taylor, Steven Taylor, Wendy Taylor, 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Joyce Brown and Glenda Michalchuk, and several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 3:30-6:30 PM at Brewitt Funeral Home, Raymond, NH. Masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's honor to the NH Food Bank, 700 East Industrial Park Dr., Manchester, NH 03109.
