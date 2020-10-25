Paul R. Desrochers, 86, of Manchester, died peacefully on October 22, 2020, at St. Teresa Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born May 30, 1934, he was the son of the late Armand and Evelyn (Beaupre) Desrochers. He was a graduate of Bishop Bradley High School, Class of 1952.
Paul served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict Era and was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant in 1956. He worked as a truck driver with Jones Express, Holmes Transportation, and Atrium Medical.
Paul loved to travel with his family and friends. Whether it was visiting local campgrounds in his RV, or longer trips to Hawaii, Alaska, or Canada, Paul made lots of memories and took lots of pictures. He also loved country music, and spent many trips traveling to Nashville and Branson. At home, Paul loved rooting on his favorite New England sports teams.
Above all else, he will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Family includes his beloved wife of 62 years, Lucille (Vaillancourt) Desrochers of Manchester; three children, Diane Desrochers of Kissimmee, FL, David Desrochers of Benton, and Denise Keating and husband Daniel of Malden, MA; five grandchildren, Danielle, Dominique, Audrey, Megan, and Natalie; two great grandchildren, Aiden and Eli; one sister, Doris Hardy of MI; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Jean R. Desrochers.
SERVICES: Calling hours, with strict social distancing and masks are from 4 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday, October 27 at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester, NH 03104. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday, October 28, at St. Joseph Cathedral, 145 Lowell St., Manchester, NH 03104. Burial to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester, NH 03102. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com
.