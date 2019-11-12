Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul R. Harnois. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EPSOM - Paul R. Harnois, 80, passed away on Nov. 7, 2019, in the Elliot Hospital after a period of declining health.



Born in Hooksett, he was the son of the late Ovila and Odila (Sicard) Harnois. Raised and educated in Hooksett, he resided there for most of his life.



After graduating from Bishop Bradley High School, Paul enlisted in the



He was a self-employed contractor for most of his adult life and before his retirement, he worked many years for the Pine Haven Boys Center in Allenstown.



Paul was a proud member of The American Legion and he also enjoyed animals, fishing, boating, skiing, blueberry picking and any activity that involved being outdoors.



He was predeceased by his sisters, Pauline Gagnon, Helen Gomes and Gertrude Beadle.



Family members include his son, Joseph P. Harnois and his wife Lori of Epsom; his sister, Anita Nadeau of Derry; and many nieces and nephews.



.



SERVICES: A visitation is planned for Friday, Nov. 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 21 Main St., Hooksett. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Services will conclude with burial in Holy Rosary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 166 S. River Road, Suite #210, Bedford, N.H. 03110.



Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke.



To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit







EPSOM - Paul R. Harnois, 80, passed away on Nov. 7, 2019, in the Elliot Hospital after a period of declining health.Born in Hooksett, he was the son of the late Ovila and Odila (Sicard) Harnois. Raised and educated in Hooksett, he resided there for most of his life.After graduating from Bishop Bradley High School, Paul enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country from 1957 to 1961.He was a self-employed contractor for most of his adult life and before his retirement, he worked many years for the Pine Haven Boys Center in Allenstown.Paul was a proud member of The American Legion and he also enjoyed animals, fishing, boating, skiing, blueberry picking and any activity that involved being outdoors.He was predeceased by his sisters, Pauline Gagnon, Helen Gomes and Gertrude Beadle.Family members include his son, Joseph P. Harnois and his wife Lori of Epsom; his sister, Anita Nadeau of Derry; and many nieces and nephews.SERVICES: A visitation is planned for Friday, Nov. 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 21 Main St., Hooksett. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Services will conclude with burial in Holy Rosary Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 166 S. River Road, Suite #210, Bedford, N.H. 03110.Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke.To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com Published in Union Leader on Nov. 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.