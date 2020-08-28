Paul R. Kenney, 85, of Auburn, NH died August 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Manchester on November 30, 1934, he was the son of Francis B. and Mary Anne (Madden) Kenney. He graduated in the first class from Bishop Bradley High School and earned his bachelor's degree from Saint Anselm College after serving in the US Army where he was stationed in Italy and traveled Europe playing baseball for the US Army team.
In his early years, Paul enjoyed golfing and boating on the Merrimack River. More recently, Paul faithfully and enthusiastically watched his grandchildren play hockey, soccer and baseball. He always had a voracious appetite for reading and a childlike love for all things sweet.
He was predeceased by his brother, Francis Kenney and sister, Mary (Kenney) Kreider.
Family members include his wife of 48 years, Diane (Pellenz) Kenney of Auburn; his daughter, Kathleen Phengsysouvanh and husband Khamleck of Auburn; his son, Timothy Kenney and wife Emily of Bow; his grandchildren, Paul and Brody Phengsysouvanh, Allison and Madeline Kenney; a sister, Anne Kenney of Manchester; a brother, James Kenney and wife Patricia of San Jose, CA; nephews, nieces and cousins.
A calling hour at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, will be Monday, August 31st from 9 to 10 am, followed by a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated in St. Peter Church, Auburn, at 10:30 am. Committal prayers and military burial honors will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.
Donations may be made in his memory to the Sisters of the Precious Blood Monastery, 700 Bridge St, Manchester, NH 03104.
