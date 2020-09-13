Paul R. Petrin, 96, of Boscawen passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 following a period of declining health.
Paul was born in Biddeford, ME July 9, 1924 to George and Marie Petrin and he enjoyed a long and fulfilling career with Associated Grocers. He spent the last five years of his life as a resident of Merrimack County Nursing Home where he was affectionately known to many as the Puzzle Man, spending countless hours assembling jigsaw puzzles.
Paul is survived by children his three sons, Richard and wife, Linda of Panama City, FL, Norman and wife Betteann of Manchester, NH, and Gerald and wife, Donna of Martinez, GA; his brother Donald and wife, Brenda of North Carolina; his sister Cecile Dion of Maine; and several nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. He was deceased by his wife, Pauline in 2010.
Family and friends are invited to gather Monday, September 14th 10:00-11:00am at the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 172 King Street in Boscawen. A Memorial Service beginning at 11:00 will be held in the Cremation Society chapel with burial following immediately at Green Grove Cemetery on Main Street in Ashland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association
