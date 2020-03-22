Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul R. Provencher Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul R. Provencher Sr, 79, of Weare, NH, passed away March 15, 2020 at Concord Regional VNA Hospice House. Paul was born in Manchester on March 29, 1940, he was the son of the late Paul G. Provencher and Verna (Plourde) Sasseville. He served in the National Guard. Paul retired as a diesel mechanic from Pinard Waste System in 2006 he had also been a mechanic at Yellow-Glo Banana, Genest Ford, Mack Truck, Bracken's, and Audley. He loved the outdoors and his family. Paul was an avid sporting clays shooter and outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing in The Great Northwoods of New Hampshire, considering Erroll, NH his second home. He also taught hunter safety courses for many years along with gun safety and shooting classes at local 4H clubs. He was a proud member of 20th Skeet Club and former president of the Kinnicum Fish & Game Club. He is survived by his devoted wife of over 30 years, Karen Provencher, her son Shawn McCauley and his dog Allie. His three children Andrea Provencher-Dudley along with her daughter Savanah, Karin Provencher, and Paul R. Provencher Jr. and his wife Courtney and Paul Jr.'s three children Kelsea, Rebecka and Justin, as well as his brother Roger 'Babe' Sasseville. He was predeceased by his brothers Richard and William Provencher. There are no services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, and being an avid animal lover, the family is requesting donations be made to your local ASPCA shelter in memory of Paul. For more information and to sign an online guestbook please visit brewittfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Mar. 22, 2020

