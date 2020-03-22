Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brewitt Funeral Home 2 Epping Street Raymond , NH 03077 (603)-895-3628 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul R. Provencher Sr., 79, of Weare, N.H., passed away March 15, 2020 at Concord Regional VNA Hospice House.



Paul was born in Manchester on March 29, 1940. He was the son of the late Paul G. Provencher and Verna (Plourde) Sasseville. He served in the National Guard. Paul retired as a diesel mechanic from Pinard Waste System in 2006. He had also been a mechanic at Yellow-Glo Banana, Genest Ford, Mack Truck, Bracken's, and Audley.



He loved the outdoors and his family. Paul was an avid sporting clays shooter and outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing in The Great North Woods of New Hampshire, considering Errol, N.H., his second home. He also taught hunter safety courses for many years along with gun safety and shooting classes at local 4H clubs. He was a proud member of the 20th Skeet Club and former president of the Kinnicum Fish & Game Club.



He is survived by his devoted wife of over 30 years, Karen Provencher; her son Shawn McCauley and his dog Allie; his three children Andrea Provencher-Dudley along with her daughter, Savanah, Karin Provencher, and Paul R. Provencher Jr. and his wife, Courtney, and Paul Jr.'s three children, Kelsea, Rebecka and Justin; as well as his brother, Roger 'Babe' Sasseville. He was predeceased by his brothers Richard and William Provencher.



SERVICES: There are no services planned at this time.



In lieu of flowers, and being an avid animal lover, the family is requesting donations be made to your local ASPCA shelter in memory of Paul.



Brewitt Funeral Service, 2 Epping St., Raymond, NH is assisting the family. For more information and to sign an online guestbook please visit





