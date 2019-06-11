Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM St. Catherine of Siena 207 Hemlock St Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Paul Robert McGaunn, 85, of Manchester, a longtime hotel executive, died peacefully June 9, 2019, in his home surrounded by family and loved ones after a period of declining health.



Born in Lowell, Mass., on Feb. 1, 1934, he was the son of the late Henry and Grace (Fay) McGaunn.



In 1952, he graduated from Lowell High School where he was coached on the football field by the legendary Ray Riddick.



In 1948, at the age of 14, he was hired by the Dunfey family as a short order cook. While working at Hampton Beach for the Dunfeys, Paul met his lifelong partner, Lowell-native, Joan Sullivan. The two wed in 1956.



Paul remained a dedicated Dunfey family employee for 49 years before retiring in 1997 as the most senior company executive. As the small company reinvented itself, changed hands, and grew into a large international hotel chain, Paul was fortunate to grow and change with it.



Known as the "go-to-guy" for new initiatives, he became the "first" of many positions: general manager, regional director, corporate director of food and beverage, and senior vice president and director of business operations. He developed standards and employee training systems of the hospitality industry still in effect today.



He specialized in renovating, repositioning, and marketing older classic hotels, most notably The Parker House, The Shoreham Hotel, Berkshire Place, and The Ambassador East. Similarly, he developed restaurants that became the signature statement for these hotels in their respective communities: the Last Hurrah, Parker's, Dunfey's Tavern, and Tingles.



In retirement, Paul was pleased to share his years of experience with the Score Group, counseling more than 200 small business owners.



In life, Paul loved to cook, watch football, and tend to his yard. "Papa", however, was most passionate about his family. He loved to host family gatherings and took great satisfaction offering support, advice, and praise to his five children, 10 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. He once said that he never had to make a bucket list because, "I was blessed with more love and happiness than most."



In addition to his wife of 63 years, Joan, family members include his children, Lisa Day of Manchester, Julie Chani, and her husband Christopher of Hillsborough, Paul R. McGaunn Jr. of Manchester, Susan Nakos and her husband Mark of Manchester, and Jon McGaunn and his wife Tamara of Naples, Fla.; grandchildren, Ryan Day and his wife Nina of Delaware, Ohio, Christopher Day and wife Bria of Hampton, Timothy Day and wife Monique of Andover, Mass., Scott Partan of Avon, Colo., Dr. Matt Partan of Long Island, N.Y., Kellie Partan of Manchester, J.P. and Hannah McGaunn of Naples, Fla., Peter and Maxwell Nakos of Manchester; great-grandchildren, Ryan Jr., Grace and Ourania Day of Delaware, Ohio, Lussie, Lincoln, Layla, and Leo Day of Andover, Mass., Jackson and Kennedy Day of Hampton, and nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was predeceased by brothers, Harry and John McGaunn; and his son-in-law, Raymond J. Day.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 13, at noon from St. Catherine of Siena Church, corner of Webster and Hemlock streets, Manchester. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Veterans' Expeditions (



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Union Leader on June 11, 2019







