NASHUA - Paul Sceva Dean, 83, of Nashua, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Aynsley Place in Nashua.



Born on Dec. 9, 1935, in Nashua, he was the son of the late Reynold A. and Muriel P. (Sanders) Dean.



He was a graduate of Nashua Senior High School, Class of 1954. Paul then continued his education at the Tilton Prep School and Leicester Junior College.



He was a veteran of the New Hampshire National Guard, the Massachusetts National Guard and U.S.



Paul ran the Scout Shop in Speare Dry Goods for more than 20 years. When it closed, he began a new career at Nashua Corp. as a mail clerk, retiring after 20 years.



Paul was a longtime member of the Boy Scouts of America. He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America for more than 68 years and was most honored in 1988 to receive the Silver Beaver Award. Paul also was a longtime member of DeMolay International and was awarded the Degree of Chevalier. He also enjoyed photography.



Family members include his sister Cynthia B. Covey, her daughter Darlene Bravo-Perez, her spouse Anthony and their children John Paul and Hannah, her daughter Elizabeth Covey; brothers Reynold A. Dean II, Alan C. Dean, his spouse MaryAnn and their children Christopher, Robert, Patrick, Matthew, Alana and their families. His dear extended family, Michael Fencer, Kate White and all his many Boy Scouts who he loved watching them grow into successful adults with families of their own.



The family wishes to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Aynsley Place and Home, Health and Hospice.



The love, care and dedication of everyone at Aynsley Place will not be forgotten.



.



SERVICES: Calling Hours are Thursday, April 11, from 3 to 6 p.m. in Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock St., Nashua, with a funeral service to follow at 6 p.m.



Friends and Family are invited to attend.



Interment prayers and burial will be held privately.



Memorial donations may be made to Daniel Webster Council, Memorial/Tribute Fund by contacting Jean Bean at (603) 625-6431.



Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock St., Nashua, N.H. 03064 is in charge of arrangements. An online guest-book is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com





1 Lock Street

Nashua , NH 03064-2238

(603) 883-3401

