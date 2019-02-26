Paul S. Gagnon

MANCHESTER - Paul S. Gagnon, 71, of Manchester, NH died February 22, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, after a brief illness.

Born in Manchester, NH on September 16, 1947, he was the son of Alcide and Leonida (Lessard) Gagnon. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.

Paul graduated from Bishop Bradley High School and attended Saint Anselm College.

He served with the United States Army Reserve.

Devoted to his faith, he was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church.

In his early years, he was district manager for Lynch's. Until his retirement in 2010, he was an account representative with the United States Postal Service for more than twenty years.

His family was the center of his life. Paul devoted himself and provided for them with the utmost humility, selflessness, and endurance. Paul will be remembered for his humor, wit, outgoing personality, and generous ways. He enjoyed gardening, visiting with his neighbors, and making memories with the people he loved.

Family members include his wife of thirty-seven years, Patricia (Tracy) Gagnon; two daughters, Christine Belmont and her husband, Michael, of Canterbury, CT and Susan Bokelberg and her husband, Eric, of Colchester, VT; a son, Paul DeBlois and his companion, Leisa Martel, of Manchester; nine grandchildren, MJ, Peter, Matthew, Catie, Ethan, Evan, Sarah, Bradley, Cameron; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by a sister, Jeannette Gagnon as well as brother, Roger Gagnon.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.

The funeral will be held Thursday with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, Elm Street, Manchester.

Burial will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 9 Erie Drive, Natick, MA 01760.

For more information visit www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 26, 2019
