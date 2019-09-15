Paul Thomas Leonard, 82, of Bedford, died September 12, 2019 after a long illness.
He was born and raised in Manchester, the son of the late James and Helen (Cote) Leonard.
Paul attended Bishop Bradley High School and graduated with a degree in Business Administration from St. Anselm College. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves.
He spent many years in the defense industry, as a contract specialist and negotiator for Sanders/Lockheed Martin. In the 1970s, Paul and partner Don Williamson owned and operated the Souhegan Skating Center, helping to expose a generation of young people to the sport of hockey and figure skating. After retirement, Paul enjoyed spending time at the cabin in Sweden and talking to folks all over the world as KD1TH with his ham radio.
Paul is survived by his wife of 60 years, Claudette (Poisson) Leonard of Bedford; four children and five grandchildren: daughter Janet (Alex) Thomson of Woodbury, Conn.; son Jeff (Jenny) and grandchildren Ryan, Megan, Emma Leonard of Christchurch, England; son Jon (Kicki) and grandson Desmond Leonard of Norkopping, Sweden; daughter Joan (Hilton) Magee and granddaughter Jolie Gunter of Pine Grove, La. He is also survived by a sibling, Sister Mary Elizabeth Leonard, CSC, of Manchester. He leaves behind many relatives and friends locally and internationally.
SERVICES: Per Paul's wishes, service and burial are private.
Memorial donations in Paul's memory may be made to Hockey for Everyone Program, NH Legends of Hockey, PO Box 777, Manchester, NH 03105 (www.nhlegendsofhockey.com) or to the Sisters of the Holy Cross, 365 Island Pond Rd., Manchester, NH 03109 (www.sistersofholycross.org).
Paul's family would like to thank all the staff and residents at Genesis Bedford Hills (Webster Wing) for their loving care and camaraderie during his stay there.
