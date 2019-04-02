Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MANCHESTER - Paul T. McCay (77), Manchester, NH, has gone to be with the Lord. The last remaining child of Margaret and Joseph McCay from a Wooster, Ohio farm, he served 4 years in the US Air Force at Grenier Field in Manchester, NH, and earned a Bachelor's Degree in General Management with SNHU, previously NH College. He had a 43 year career at the New Boston Air Force Satellite Tracking Station, and a lifetime of faithful service to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He is survived by his loving wife, two sons, one daughter-in-law, three grandchildren, and many extended family.Among his passions in life were animals, camping, motorcycle rides, electronics, singing, and photography. He had many animals growing up on the farm and as a father welcomed (at one point) 3 cats and a dog within his home. He greatly enjoyed the beauty of nature and camping with his family as often as possible. His motorcycle rides became well known among the people who knew him; it didn't matter what the weather or distance might be he eagerly enjoyed his ride, happily sharing it with a passenger. Using a Heath Kit, he assembled his own large screen TV in the '70s and enjoyed various new brands of electronics as they became available. He sang with Manchester Chorale Society and Westminster Presbyterian Church's Choir for many years and found great joy as a soloist in many Presbyterian Churches throughout northern New England. You would often see him with his camera taking pictures wherever he went, and he would print up packages of photos that he gave away freely.He spoke of his talents as gifts from God that he was called to share free of charge. Any payments for the solos were returned in the offering that day; likewise, if anyone asked how much to pay him for the photos, he would point them towards their local church saying to "give whatever the amount they thought it was worth to their Church offering." He cared deeply about family, he had a sense of humor and liked to tease people, but he was a friend for anyone (often stopping along the road to assist a traveler in need). Whenever possible, he would share his faith and trust in his Lord Jesus Christ.SERVICES: A Committal Service will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Norris Cotton Cancer Center in Manchester, NH.To view Paul's Online Tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com Funeral Home Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester

