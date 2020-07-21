Paul A. Vachon, 89 of Merrimack, NH, passed away peacefully on July 18th, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
Paul was born on December 17, 1930 in Sanford, Maine to the late Albert G. & Yvonne (Pare) Vachon. He was married to Doris (Tellier) Vachon for 66 years. They moved to Merrimack, NH from Sanford, Maine in 1965 when Paul took a job with the State of New Hampshire, retiring as a highway patrol foreman in 1988.
He was a member of the VFW Post 8641, American Legion Post 98, and was a 4th degree in the Knights of Columbus.
Paul is survived by his wife, Doris, brother Robert (Cheryl) Vachon and children, Carol (Michael) Mullan, Rick (Debbie) Vachon, Claire (Rex) Haynes, Marc (Diane) Vachon, and Dave (Mary) Vachon. Grandchildren Melinda Philbrook, Mike Mullan, Joanne Kabia, Elizabeth Vachon, James Mullan, Alicia Vachon, Angela Vachon, Heather Cathey, Scott Haynes, Jessica Haynes, Chris Hureau, Dan Hureau and 13 Great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was pre-deceased by a grandson, Dan "Danny" Vachon, his brother Arthur Vachon, sisters Yolande Payeur and Pauline Carrier.
Paul enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Patriots as well as going to the races. He was a seasonal camper at Apache Campground for 21 years and was affectionately known as the "Can Man". Paul's love of sweets was enjoyed by his great and grandchildren as he happily shared in exchange for a hug. Paul was a frequent visitor to King Kone and timed his visits
for when the steamed hot dogs were at their best. His favorite gifts to receive were scratch tickets and hard candy.
Calling hours will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 7 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack on Tuesday July 21st from 3- 6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated also at Our Lady of Mercy Church on Wednesday, July 22nd at 9:30 AM. Burial will follow at Last Rest Cemetery, Merrimack. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and current public safety measures, mask-wearing and social distancing will be required.
For those who wish, memorial contributions in Paul's memory can be made to Home, Health & Hospice, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack NH 03054
