To Claire, Doris and all of Paul's friend's and family, please except my heartfelt condolences. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Paul, Pepere, the Frog, as I know him will be truly missed. I had many wonderful, great times hanging out at his house with my friend Claire as well as going to the campsite up in Maine and when he took me to pick the hugest blueberries I have ever seen. He made me feel like part of the family. Heaven has gained an angel! XXOO

Lynne DesGrosseilliers

Friend