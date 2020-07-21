1/1
Paul Vachon
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul A. Vachon, 89 of Merrimack, NH, passed away peacefully on July 18th, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Paul was born on December 17, 1930 in Sanford, Maine to the late Albert G. & Yvonne (Pare) Vachon. He was married to Doris (Tellier) Vachon for 66 years. They moved to Merrimack, NH from Sanford, Maine in 1965 when Paul took a job with the State of New Hampshire, retiring as a highway patrol foreman in 1988.

He was a member of the VFW Post 8641, American Legion Post 98, and was a 4th degree in the Knights of Columbus.

Paul is survived by his wife, Doris, brother Robert (Cheryl) Vachon and children, Carol (Michael) Mullan, Rick (Debbie) Vachon, Claire (Rex) Haynes, Marc (Diane) Vachon, and Dave (Mary) Vachon. Grandchildren Melinda Philbrook, Mike Mullan, Joanne Kabia, Elizabeth Vachon, James Mullan, Alicia Vachon, Angela Vachon, Heather Cathey, Scott Haynes, Jessica Haynes, Chris Hureau, Dan Hureau and 13 Great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was pre-deceased by a grandson, Dan "Danny" Vachon, his brother Arthur Vachon, sisters Yolande Payeur and Pauline Carrier.

Paul enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Patriots as well as going to the races. He was a seasonal camper at Apache Campground for 21 years and was affectionately known as the "Can Man". Paul's love of sweets was enjoyed by his great and grandchildren as he happily shared in exchange for a hug. Paul was a frequent visitor to King Kone and timed his visits

for when the steamed hot dogs were at their best. His favorite gifts to receive were scratch tickets and hard candy.

Calling hours will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 7 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack on Tuesday July 21st from 3- 6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated also at Our Lady of Mercy Church on Wednesday, July 22nd at 9:30 AM. Burial will follow at Last Rest Cemetery, Merrimack. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and current public safety measures, mask-wearing and social distancing will be required.

For those who wish, memorial contributions in Paul's memory can be made to Home, Health & Hospice, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack NH 03054

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
July 21, 2020
Our deepest sympathy and most sincere thoughts go out to all of the Vachon family.
We are thinking of you during this time of loss.
Always keep his memories close to heart
Mark, Sherri and Hunter Bailey
Friend
July 21, 2020
To Claire, Doris and all of Paul's friend's and family, please except my heartfelt condolences. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Paul, Pepere, the Frog, as I know him will be truly missed. I had many wonderful, great times hanging out at his house with my friend Claire as well as going to the campsite up in Maine and when he took me to pick the hugest blueberries I have ever seen. He made me feel like part of the family. Heaven has gained an angel! XXOO
Lynne DesGrosseilliers
Friend
July 21, 2020
Paul was my neighbor since 1976 wonderful man, always smiling and interesting conversation. He will be greatly missed.
Joanne Delfino
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
mes sympathies à Doris et les enfants et à toute la famille
Dernière fille de Philippe et Germaine Motard
Johanne & Daniel Gravel Evoy
Family
July 21, 2020
NOS SYMPATHIES À DORIS ET SA FAMILLE, NOS PRIÈRES VOUS ACCOMPAGNENT. Cousine ,fille de Philippe Gravel et Germaine Motard.
LOUISETTE ET MARC GRAVEL ET CARON
Family
July 21, 2020
I never had the opportunity to meet Paul, but I know that he must have been a good man to raise his daughter, my friend, Claire to be such a caring lady. My prayers and thoughts go up for you all. There is a place, a very good place, where God promises to wipe away every tear. Rest in peace, Paul.
Bill Bickmore
Friend
July 20, 2020
he was a good man we will miss him
nancy gilbert
Friend
July 20, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
FRANCIS RICHARD
July 20, 2020
He was truly a good man. I can only hope that some day I could be half the man he was. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
Jim Jillson
Friend
July 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved