Mr. Paul E. "Curly" Vezina, 72, of Allenstown, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
Born in Manchester on Sept. 22, 1947, he was the son of the late Alfred and Rita (Petrin) Vezina.
An honorably discharged veteran, Paul proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy until 1968.
Paul enjoyed deep sea fishing, gardening, sports of all kinds and even skydiving. He cherished spending time with his grandchildren and spending time with his friends at the Puritan Backroom in Manchester or Kimball's CAV'ern in Pembroke.
In addition, Paul was a member of Suncook Valley Rod and Gun Club; The American Legion, Post #28; the Veterans of Foreign Wars; and the Alpine Club.
Family members include his wife, Pamela (Fleury) Vezina with whom he shared 49 years; his son, Frederic Vezina and his wife Caryn of Pembroke; his daughter, Nicole Gilson and her husband Todd of Allenstown; his sisters, Helen Vezina of Concord, and Lucille Richardson and her husband Frank of Weare; his grandchildren, Sammy, and Mia Gilson, and Charlotte Vezina; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Oct. 20, from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Still Oaks Funeral and Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway, Epsom.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m. from St. John the Baptist Church, Allenstown. Burial with military honors will follow in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Ky. 41076.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 16, 2019