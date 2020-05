Or Copy this URL to Share

93, died peacefully May 6, 2020 at NHVH in Tilton NH. Born in Newton MA, former US Marine during WWII, he earned his BS from Northeastern University, worked in construction management in Boston, and retired to Hill NH. Survived by sons, John and Peter, 7 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren, he was predeceased by daughters, Susan and Robin, and wives, Patricia and Theda.



