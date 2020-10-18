1/1
Paula C. Lavoie
1928 - 2020
Paula C. Lavoie, 92, of Manchester, died October 11, 2020 at All American Assisted Living, after a period of declining health.

Born in Manchester on March 30, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Romeo J. and Marie B. (Messier) Durocher. She was a graduate of Nashua High School and worked in dining services at St. Anselm College for ten years before retiring in 1990.

Paula was a very social person who loved spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed playing bingo. Above all else, she will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Paula was predeceased by her beloved husband, Armand Lavoie, in 2016.

Surviving family members include eight children, Paul A. Lavoie and Deborah of Hooksett, Roger L. Lavoie of Manchester, George H. Lavoie and wife Linda of Manchester, John M. Lavoie and wife Frances of Manchester, Denise Beaunoyer of Manchester, Michael Lavoie of Manchester, Donna Rheault and husband Joe of Manchester, and Albert A. Lavoie and wife Rebecca of Dover; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was also predeceased by one brother, Hector Durocher; two sisters, Theresa Lawrence and Yolande Marshall; and three grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at All American Assisted Living, in Londonderry, for the excellent and loving care that they provided.

SERVICES: A committal service will take place at 11:30 am on Thursday, Oct. 22nd, in NH State Veterans Cemetery, 11 Daniel Webster Hgwy., Boscawen, NH 03303. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Alzheimer's of NH, 352 Rte. 101, Bedford, NH 03110. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.



Published in Union Leader on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Committal
11:30 AM
NH State Veterans Cemetery
