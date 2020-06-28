Paula Marie (Moquin) Burpee
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paula Marie (Moquin) Burpee of Merrimack, NH passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by family on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Paula will always be remembered in the moment a dragonfly alights on the bow of a kayak, in the delighted chirping of a bird, and in the surprising and graceful beauty of a garden.

Growing up in Nashua, NH, Paula was the daughter of A. Edward and Dorothy (Cunningham) Moquin. As a child, she basked in the glow of a close family and a neighborhood full of friends. She and her sister spent countless hours playing cards, skiing, and laughing so hard their sides hurt.

The center of her being was her desire to help to make the world a little more beautiful than she found it. She did this through her career, her hobbies, her friendships, and most of all her family.

She was commissioned and served in the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps, then worked as an emergency room nurse for many years. She built a successful family fundraising business with her then husband, Dan Burpee. She built a massage therapy business, and in her "retirement" worked as a visiting nurse. She was a creative, driven, and compassionate professional.

Paula was masterful at transforming hardship or heartache into something beautiful. Just as she brought beautiful gardens to life among dirt, and created amazing quilts from scraps of fabric, she always found a way to brighten the world.

She was a friend to all, and she believed in helping anyone she could. Her friends will remember her through a million simple memories, a thousand stories shared among those with whom she shared her days. Above all, they will remember her generosity, her adventurous spirit, and her fierce, unwavering love for her friends, her community, and her family.

Most of all, Paula was a proud mother to her children, Adam and Sarah. She taught them to be self-sufficient and how to humbly and quietly care for someone in need. One of the last lessons she passed to them was to "be brave, be kind, and be generous." She taught them to go confidently in the direction of their dreams. She gave them roots so that eventually they could have wings.

She is survived by her sister Mary Anne Moquin, and her children Adam and Erika (Milani) Burpee, and Brian and Sarah (Burpee) Denham, and her grandchildren Walter and Stella.

After her divorce, she reunited with her high school sweetheart John Mandziej, with whom she spent the last 21 years doing crosswords, traveling the world, and holding hands - right up until she took her last breath.

Paula will always exist when you cut the cards for a cribbage hand, when you begin to sled down a snowy hill, or when you catch a glimpse of a cardinal or a rose-breasted grosbeak. She will be remembered as a beloved Didi to her two grandchildren. She was a beloved friend to many, including her surviving nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, her family requests remembrances to Home Health and Hospice of 7 Executive Drive in Merrimack, or to the Craig P. Hutchinson Memorial Scholarship Fund at 138 Lake Street in Nashua, NH.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Celebration of Life
11:30 AM
Watson Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
17 entries
June 27, 2020
Our condolences on Paulas passing. The Dufour Family
June 26, 2020
RIP. Paula. Your clerks for many many flu clinics during our maxim years
You were a caring person
Brian & Chris kennedy
Brian Kennefy
June 25, 2020
I have known Paula since 1972 a strong courageous energetic woman who loved adventure... skiing , skating , making quilts foe new babies in the family Was a terrific nurse and massage therapist as well as a devoted daughter, sister, mother , grandmother and friend to John who helped through all these challenging times We will make a donation to home , health and hospice in Merrimack in her memory.
Betty Burpee
Family
June 25, 2020
VMOS
2020
JUN

26 ON FRIDAY

11:30 AM

Celebration of Life

Watson Park

Merrimack, New Hampshire
Mary Anne Moquin
Sister
June 25, 2020
Beyond sad to hear of this news. I used to be neighbors with Paula at the Village Falls Condos. She was always so friendly with a huge smile on her face. Always adventuring on the weekends, holding social events, always concerned about my son Jordan. She was always soo vivacious that I would honestly never even think of her age. You will never be forgotten Paula❤❤❤❤ Rest easy!
Natasha Duah
Acquaintance
June 25, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Natasha Duah
June 25, 2020
I will always think of Paula and her great sense of humor and boisterous laugh! She had a special spirit, and always brought a positive attitude to anything she put her mind to. I am really missing my friend, Paula. We met through the Merrimack Chamber of Commerce in 1988. Rest in Peace, my dear friend.
Bill Cummings
Friend
June 24, 2020
I met Paula a small number of times, and she was always kind and gracious. The family she has left behind are suffering her loss, and for that, I will pray for peace and ability to cope.
Aimee D
Friend
June 24, 2020
Deepest sympathy to Adam, Sarah, MaryAnn and John on the passing of your dear Paula. Your friends and neighbors, Ann & Al Gauthier
Ann Gauthier
Neighbor
June 24, 2020
Paulas passing is sad news indeed My wife and I knew Paula for many years. We began going to her for massages at her house, back when she first started training, for a bargain $25! Then we stayed with her as she opened her own business. She had hands of steel and amazing stamina. We went there every couple months for over a decade until she retired. We found her work as a therapist to channel a higher power of healing energy. We were always moved to a better physical, mental and spiritual place by the end of a session with her. Its been difficult to find a therapist that compares. She was already missed, but will be more so now. I try to heed the quote on the mug I still use that she gave us: Take Time Out For Yourself . RIP Paula.
Craig & Christine Herlihy
Friend
June 24, 2020
So many fond memories of Aunt Paula, whether it was cross country skiing at Pennichuck, her hosting an awesome family party, or making an awesome quilt for her great nieces and nephew... she was a light for sure! Love and hugs to Sarah, Adam, and Auntie!
Jennifer Grantham
Family
June 24, 2020
Thinking of you, Mary Ann, at this time of sadness in the loss of your beloved sister.
Barbara Thompson
Friend
June 24, 2020
Such a loss for all that knew Paula. My deepest sympathies.
Cindy Taylor
Friend
June 23, 2020
What a heartfelt tribute to her life. Deepest condolences to Sarah and her family.
Kristina Cochran
June 23, 2020
So sorry for y'all's loss. She was a ray of sunshine & always a kind soul. may she Rest In Peace
sandi glover
Acquaintance
June 23, 2020
My name is Gloria her hairstylist we bartered haircuts for massages she had the best hands strong yet loving. Paula would love to exchange stories, a glass of wine or a piece of pork pie I made her once a year. On occasion we skied and took walks. She knew every trail in Merrimack.
I'm so sad, yet grateful to have had her for a friend. Paula will be missed an remembered
RIP my friend
Gloria Brunelle
Friend
June 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved