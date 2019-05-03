SARASOTA, Fla. - Paula Louise Reed-Crawford passed away on April 4, 2019.



Born on Sept. 18, 1966, in Portland, Maine, she grew up in Gorham, Maine.



She graduated from Gorham High School. Paula was employed at Buxton Pharmacy both during and upon graduating from high school. After her years at the pharmacy, Paula was employed by State Farm Insurance.



Paula and Thomas Crawford made their home in Manchester, N.H., before relocating to Sarasota in 2002.



Paula's passions included motorcycling, cooking, spending time with her family and friends, her family pets, and always doing things for others. If you needed anything, Paula would be the first to offer help - always with a smile, and a little giggle. Her joy was always found in lending a hand to someone else.



Polly will be very much missed by all those who loved her and/or had been a recipient of her smile.



She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas "Tom" Crawford; and her brother, Mark Howard Reed of Portland, Maine.



Family members include her parents, Don and Geri Reed of Sarasota; and sisters, Lisa Rickards and husband Scott, of Sarasota, and Audrey Jankucic and husband Nick, of Bound Brook, N.J.

