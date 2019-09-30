Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline A. Caron. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





A graduate of the New Hampshire School of Accounting and Secretarial Science, Pauline enjoyed working as a legal secretary until she was 77, having transitioned to part-time status after she retired.



Pauline was an active citizen and volunteer in the town of Londonderry, dedicating much of her time to the Londonderry Leach Library, which she dearly loved. At various times, Pauline held positions as president and treasurer of the Friends of the Londonderry Leach Library; trustee of the Londonderry Leach Library; and commissioner of the Londonderry Heritage Commission. Pauline was also a past member of the Londonderry Historical Society.



Pauline was a talented knitter, and made many afghans that she shared with friends and family.



Pauline is predeceased by her husband, Roland "Bud" Caron; her parents, Leo and Florence Antaya; and her brother, Francis Antaya.



Family members include her sister, Jeanne (Carl) Edwards; her daughter, Michelle Barton; her granddaughter, Jessica Barton; and nieces, nephews and cousins.



SERVICES: Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Memorial donations may be made to the VNA of Manchester and Southern NH, 1070 Holt Ave., Suite 1400, Manchester N.H. 03109 or the Friends of the Londonderry Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road, Londonderry, N.H. 03053.



Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Derry and Londonderry are in charge of arrangements.



