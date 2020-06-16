Pauline A. MacKinnon, 83, passed peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was born in Berlin, December 15, 1936 a daughter of the late Sylvio and Yvonne (Valliere) Ottolini.
Family members include her son, Steven Roy and his wife Deborah of Rutland, VT, her daughter, Ellen Dennett and her husband James of Hampton with whom she resided, her sister, Barbara Robichaud of Milton, her five grandchildren; Alyssa, Gregory and Nicholas Roy, Nicole Starr and Natasha Wilber, four great grandchildren; Kalea Starr, Carter and Alina Wilber and Hazel May Phillips. She is also survived by the father of her children, Richard L. Roy of Errol and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Daniel MacKinnon, her daughter, Laurie Ann Reola, her brothers, Frederick and Joseph, and her sisters Dorothy Aubin and Margaret "Peg" Arguin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 PM on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 289 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Those attending should be aware that a limited number people will be allowed in the church and masks will be required. Mass will be live streamed at https://www.olmmparish.org/live-streaming.html. A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, July 17, 2020 in the Colebrook Village Cemetery, Colebrook, NH. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read Pauline's complete obituary, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 16, 2020.