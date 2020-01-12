Guest Book View Sign Service Information McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 (603)-622-0962 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Pius X Church 575 Candia Rd. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Pauline A. McCaig, 83, of Manchester, died Jan. 8, 2020, at the Elliot Hospital after a short illness.



She was born in Amesbury, Mass. on June 9, 1936, the daughter of Yvonne Courtois. At an early age, Pauline moved with her family to Goffstown, N.H., where she was educated in the local school district and graduated from Goffstown High School.



She was one of the first women to enlist in the U.S. Naval Reserve and later was married to the love of her life, Merle McCaig, a career Air Force Veteran and together they shared 42 years of life, laughter and love until his passing in 2000.



Pauline was employed in the domestics department at Mammoth Mills Department Store but the care of her family was paramount in her life. She was an active and inquisitive woman who liked to keep mentally alert working on a challenging crossword puzzle or "playing" on her iPad, but she also cherished the quiet times spent with a good book.



She enjoyed getting together with family and friends and loved decorating for the holidays starting on Halloween right through Christmas. She will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and friend.



Members of her family include her daughters, Wanda Therrien and her husband Dan of Manchester, Cheryl Denoncourt and her husband Ron of Alton and Barbara Minakin also of Manchester; her son, David McCaig and his wife Stephanie of Fairport, N.Y.; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and her sister, Simone Therrien and her husband Ronald of Cape Coral, Fla.; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.



SERVICES: There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 575 Candia Rd. in Manchester. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, her family requests that memorial donations in Pauline's name be made to the , 2 Commerce Dr. Suite 110, Bedford, NH 03110.



The McHugh Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family with her care. Condolences may be offered at



