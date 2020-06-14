Pauline B. Godbout, 93, formerly of Gove St., Manchester, died June 10, 2020 at Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown NH of complications related to COVID-19.
She was born in Manchester on July 25, 1926 to Henry and Lydia Raymond and was a lifelong resident. Mrs. Godbout was employed for most of her life by the local shoe industry and worked for Bee Bee Shoe for over 20 years. Prior to retirement she was employed by Velcro USA. Mrs. Godbout enjoyed reading, gardening, outdoor activities and spending time with her family. She was very proud of maintaining her independence well into her 90's.
She was predeceased by her husband, Wilfred Godbout in 2005, and her son, William Godbout in 1996.
The family includes daughters, Jane Baribeau and husband Richard of Pittsburg and Ruth Godbout of New York City; sons David Godbout and wife Barbara of Manchester and Thomas Godbout and wife Debora of Steep Falls, ME; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; nephews and nieces.
A private service will be held by the family. Donations in Pauline's memory can be made to CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children) New Hampshire at www.casanh. org
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements. To view an Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.