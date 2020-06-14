Pauline B. Godbout
1926 - 2020
Pauline B. Godbout, 93, formerly of Gove St., Manchester, died June 10, 2020 at Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown NH of complications related to COVID-19.

She was born in Manchester on July 25, 1926 to Henry and Lydia Raymond and was a lifelong resident. Mrs. Godbout was employed for most of her life by the local shoe industry and worked for Bee Bee Shoe for over 20 years. Prior to retirement she was employed by Velcro USA. Mrs. Godbout enjoyed reading, gardening, outdoor activities and spending time with her family. She was very proud of maintaining her independence well into her 90's.

She was predeceased by her husband, Wilfred Godbout in 2005, and her son, William Godbout in 1996.

The family includes daughters, Jane Baribeau and husband Richard of Pittsburg and Ruth Godbout of New York City; sons David Godbout and wife Barbara of Manchester and Thomas Godbout and wife Debora of Steep Falls, ME; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; nephews and nieces.

A private service will be held by the family. Donations in Pauline's memory can be made to CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children) New Hampshire at www.casanh. org

Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements. To view an Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.


Published in Union Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
June 13, 2020
My sweet Pauline, i miss you so much. You will be missed! My sympathy to the entire family. I know you will be watching me do my useless stuff and smiling. I miss my morning smile and my hello. I am glad i got to say goodbye and wanted you to know I Loved you. Until we meet again.
Sheila Thomas (ludovici)
Friend
June 11, 2020
Everyone should be so lucky as to have someone as kind, sweet and caring as Pauline in their life. Our sympathy goes out to her family in these trying times.

Aurore Raymond and daughter Linda Cavanaugh
Linda Cavanaugh
Friend
June 11, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the entire Godbout family,
Heres hoping her memory will one day bring a smile to your face instead of tears to your eyes.
Love,
Mike,Cindy,Maria,Bill,Killian and Finn
Mr/Mrs. Michael Kenney
Family
June 11, 2020
Dear Godbout family I am so sorry for your loss. Aunt Pauline was such an amazing woman. Love this picture of aunt Pauline with my dad. God bless you all.
Linda Raymond
Family
June 11, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
