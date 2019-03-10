Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline C. (Chapdelaine) Martel. View Sign

Pauline C. Martel, 85, died March 7, 2019 at Hanover Hill Healthcare Center following a brief illness.



She was born in Manchester on June 4, 1933 the daughter of Jules and Viola Chapdelaine.



She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Walter P. Martel on March 9, 2010.



Family members include a son, Jules P. Martel, a daughter, Claudine E. Durette, both of Manchester, two grandsons, a brother, David Chapdelaine and his wife, Julie of Nashua, and a sister, Lucille Chapdelaine of SC.



Calling hours will be on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 4 to 6 pm at J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11 am in Sacred Heart Church, S. Main St.



Burial will be in NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen at a later date.



