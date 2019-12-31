MANCHESTER - Pauline Claire Heald, 92, longtime resident of Manchester, died on Dec. 29, 2019, in Elliot Hospital, Manchester.
Born in Framingham, Mass., on July 30, 1927, she was the daughter of Paul and Yvonne (Bouchard) MacDonald. Claire moved to Milford in her teenage years and graduated from Milford High School in 1946. She has made her home in Manchester for more than 60 years.
Claire worked 25 years for Pandora Mills in Manchester.
She loved taking trips to the beach, cooking and baking. Claire was an accomplished knitter who made countless hats for newborn babies and donated them to the local hospital nurseries. Above all else, she was a loving mother, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother.
Claire was predeceased by her husband, Richard B. Heald, who died in 2005.
Family members include her son and daughter-in-law, Peter R. and Diane Heald; three daughters and sons-in-law, Sandra and Richard LaBelle, Louise Heald, and Valerie and Michael Walsh, all of Manchester; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James and Kathryn Heald of Milford; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Funeral services are private.
Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Milford.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St., Milford.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 31, 2019