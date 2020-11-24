Pauline Collins, 85, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Thursday November 19, 2020. Born in Manchester, NH, on August 20, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Blanche Yarnell (Demers)
Pauline grew up in Manchester and was educated in the Manchester school system. She graduated from St. Josephs High School for Girls. She spent most of her working years in retail such as Lords, Bradlees, and Rich's. In her later years prior to retirement, she worked as a real estate leasing consultant. She enjoyed cross-stitching, crafting, and reading in her pastime, and had to watch her FOX News daily.
She is survived by her sons Dan Bouchard and his wife Maura, and Dave Bouchard and his wife Janice; sister Claire Prince; grandchildren Allison Frey and her husband Josh, Kara Bouchard, Ryan Bouchard, Shannon Bouchard and wife Jess; great-grandchildren Zachary, Kaylee, Hunter, and Madeleine. She is predeceased by her parents and sister Jeannine Tracy.
A committal service will be held at 1:30 pm on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at Mount Calvary Cemetery located at 474 Goffstown Rd, Manchester NH 03102. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date.
