Pauline D. Letendre
1942 - 2020
Pauline (Austin) Letendre, age 77, of Hooksett, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Born on December 16, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Mildred Austin.

Pauline was raised in Hooksett and attended the local schools. She was a hard worker and spent many years working the shoe industry and then later for the State of New Hampshire.

Pauline was a strong, feisty and fun-loving woman, devoted to caring for her family and friends. Her sly smile and laughter will be what we all remember most about her. She was a beloved companion, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be dearly missed. Pauline was a member of the Post 37 Legion Auxiliary in Hooksett which is where she enjoyed many happy occasions with her local friends.

Pauline was predeceased by her sons Mark Letendre and Peter Letendre, her brothers Herbert Austin and Gerald Austin, her sister Katherine (Austin) Lemieux, and her long-time companion Edward Campbell.

She is survived by her devoted son and daughter in law Joseph Letendre and Michelle St. Hilaire, her loving sister and brother in law Joyce and Gerald Aubin, her treasured grandchildren Joey Jr., Alyssa, Skyla, Logan and Christine, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

The family wishes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the staff at Hackett Hill Nursing Home who treated Pauline with such kindness. We are forever grateful to Joanna, her favorite nurse, who was such a comfort to Pauline.

In accordance with the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, there will be no visiting hours. A private burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please celebrate Pauline's life as she wished you would, by giving your loved ones a great big hug. Rest in peace beautiful lady you were a blessing to all of us. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com


Published in Union Leader on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
