Calling hours

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Committal
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM

New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery
ALTON - Pauline Doris (Ouellette) Thumm, 92, of Alton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Epsom Health Care Center, Epsom.
Born in Boston, Mass., on July 3, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Anna (Thuot) Ouellette.
Pauline and Walter met after Walter's World War II military service, and on June 7, 1952, they were married in Methuen, Mass. Together they celebrated more than 64 wonderful years of marriage. She spent her early married years supporting Walter, and raising their two children, Micheal and Paula. Later, she greatly enjoyed her role as grandmother and great- grandmother. She had a great love of family and a desire to help family members in any way that she could.
She enjoyed cooking and baking, sewing, knitting and crocheting things for everyone, and always adding to her collection of frog trinkets! Her unconditional love for family was always evident in everything that she did!
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, Walter.
Family members include her children, Micheal Walter Thumm (Patricia Ann Harrington Thumm) of Lexington Park, Md., and Paula Marie Fuller (Mark J. Fuller) of Alton; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and friends.
SERVICES: A calling hour is Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 11 a.m. to noon in Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Concord, with a memorial service immediately after the calling hour. A committal service will follow at 1 p.m. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the in memory of Pauline Thumm at https://www.kidney.org/ or send a check made out to "" to: , Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St., New York, N.Y. 10016.
Bennett Funeral Home, Concord, is in charge of arrangements.Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of Pauline D. Thumm.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 13, 2020
