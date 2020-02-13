Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Doris (Ouellette) Thumm. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Bennett Funeral Home 209 N. Main St. Concord , NH View Map Memorial service 12:00 PM Bennett Funeral Home 209 N. Main St. Concord , NH View Map Committal 1:00 PM New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery 110 DW Hwy Boscawen , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ALTON - Pauline Doris (Ouellette) Thumm, 92, of Alton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Epsom Health Care Center, Epsom.



Born in Boston, Mass., on July 3, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Anna (Thuot) Ouellette.



Pauline and Walter met after Walter's World War II military service, and on June 7, 1952, they were married in Methuen, Mass. Together they celebrated more than 64 wonderful years of marriage. She spent her early married years supporting Walter, and raising their two children, Micheal and Paula. Later, she greatly enjoyed her role as grandmother and great- grandmother. She had a great love of family and a desire to help family members in any way that she could.



She enjoyed cooking and baking, sewing, knitting and crocheting things for everyone, and always adding to her collection of frog trinkets! Her unconditional love for family was always evident in everything that she did!



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, Walter.



Family members include her children, Micheal Walter Thumm (Patricia Ann Harrington Thumm) of Lexington Park, Md., and Paula Marie Fuller (Mark J. Fuller) of Alton; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and friends.



.



SERVICES: A calling hour is Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 11 a.m. to noon in Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Concord, with a memorial service immediately after the calling hour. A committal service will follow at 1 p.m. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the in memory of Pauline Thumm at



Bennett Funeral Home, Concord, is in charge of arrangements.Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

ALTON - Pauline Doris (Ouellette) Thumm, 92, of Alton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Epsom Health Care Center, Epsom.Born in Boston, Mass., on July 3, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Anna (Thuot) Ouellette.Pauline and Walter met after Walter's World War II military service, and on June 7, 1952, they were married in Methuen, Mass. Together they celebrated more than 64 wonderful years of marriage. She spent her early married years supporting Walter, and raising their two children, Micheal and Paula. Later, she greatly enjoyed her role as grandmother and great- grandmother. She had a great love of family and a desire to help family members in any way that she could.She enjoyed cooking and baking, sewing, knitting and crocheting things for everyone, and always adding to her collection of frog trinkets! Her unconditional love for family was always evident in everything that she did!In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, Walter.Family members include her children, Micheal Walter Thumm (Patricia Ann Harrington Thumm) of Lexington Park, Md., and Paula Marie Fuller (Mark J. Fuller) of Alton; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and friends.SERVICES: A calling hour is Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 11 a.m. to noon in Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Concord, with a memorial service immediately after the calling hour. A committal service will follow at 1 p.m. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the in memory of Pauline Thumm at https://www.kidney.org/ or send a check made out to " " to: , Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St., New York, N.Y. 10016.Bennett Funeral Home, Concord, is in charge of arrangements.Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of Pauline D. Thumm. Published in Union Leader on Feb. 13, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Bennett Funeral Home Concord , NH (603) 225-3517 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.