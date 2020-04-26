Guest Book View Sign Service Information Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 (603)-485-9573 Send Flowers Obituary

Pauline E. Gagne, 94, of Boscawen, formerly of Suncook passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 following a period of declining health.



Born April 15, 1926 in Concord, she was the daughter of the late Rachel Grace (Raymond) Goodwin.



Pauline worked for many years as a weaver in the Waumbec Mills, Chiccopee Mills and several years at the Suncook Yarn Mill before going on to work as a blanket maker for DJC Company until her retirement. She was a lifelong member of St. Jean the Baptist Church as well as the St. Therese Rosebush Society. Spending time with her family and friends as well as gardening were among her greatest joys.



Besides her mother, she was predeceased by her husband Roland Gagne in 2014, brothers, Frank Goodwin and Arthur Goodwin.



She is survived by her two sons, John Gagne of Hillsborough and James Gagne of Lancaster as well as daughter, Janet Moreau and her husband Gil of Deerfield, nine grandsons, Matthew, Joseph, Joshua, Ryan, Randy, Mark, Nathan, Ben and Sean, 10 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.



Adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, a Mass of Christian Burial and interment will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Therese Rosebush Society c/o St. John the Baptist Church, 10 School Street, Allenstown, NH 03275. Assisting the family with arrangements is Petit-Roan Funeral Home of Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit



Pauline E. Gagne, 94, of Boscawen, formerly of Suncook passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 following a period of declining health.Born April 15, 1926 in Concord, she was the daughter of the late Rachel Grace (Raymond) Goodwin.Pauline worked for many years as a weaver in the Waumbec Mills, Chiccopee Mills and several years at the Suncook Yarn Mill before going on to work as a blanket maker for DJC Company until her retirement. She was a lifelong member of St. Jean the Baptist Church as well as the St. Therese Rosebush Society. Spending time with her family and friends as well as gardening were among her greatest joys.Besides her mother, she was predeceased by her husband Roland Gagne in 2014, brothers, Frank Goodwin and Arthur Goodwin.She is survived by her two sons, John Gagne of Hillsborough and James Gagne of Lancaster as well as daughter, Janet Moreau and her husband Gil of Deerfield, nine grandsons, Matthew, Joseph, Joshua, Ryan, Randy, Mark, Nathan, Ben and Sean, 10 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.Adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, a Mass of Christian Burial and interment will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Therese Rosebush Society c/o St. John the Baptist Church, 10 School Street, Allenstown, NH 03275. Assisting the family with arrangements is Petit-Roan Funeral Home of Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.petitroan.com Published in Union Leader on Apr. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close