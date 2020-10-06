1/1
Pauline E. (Fournier) Gagnon
1931 - 2020
Pauline E. (Fournier) Gagnon, 89, formerly of Hooksett, died October 4, 2020 at Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown after a period of declining health.

She was born in Manchester on July 23, 1931 to Paul and Blanche (Isabelle) Fournier. She lived in Hooksett for most of her life.

Pauline enjoyed bowling, playing cards and traveling to Florida in the winter. More importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Roger R. Gagnon in March of this year; a daughter, Diane Muehleisen in 2015 and 10 siblings.

She is survived by two children, Richard Gagnon and his wife, Marlene, of Manchester and Louise Rainville and her husband, Arthur, of Concord; six grandchildren, Alan Michalak and his wife, Joanna, Matthew Gagnon and his wife, Shannon, Melissa Beland and her husband, Robert, Joshua Rainville, Abigail Rainville and Keil Muehleisen; seven great grandchildren, Antonine, Katerina, Kaelyn, Kayson, Jacoby, Jase and Jameson; and many nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine Church, 267 Webster St., Manchester. A private cemetery committal service is at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum in Manchester.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 166 S. River Rd., Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com


Published in Union Leader on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Catherine Church
Memories & Condolences

October 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Aunt Pauline was my Godmother. Going to miss her. She was wonderful person. Praying for comfort to the family. Love you all.
Lou Poulette
Family
