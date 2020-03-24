Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Pauline Eva (Lemay) O'Gara, 77, of Manchester, died March 18, 2020, with her loving family by her side.



Born in Manchester on March 28, 1942, she was the daughter of Alpha and Dora (Routhier) Lemay.



She was educated in the local school system and graduated from St. Anthony's High School.



Before retiring, she worked more than 25 years for Osram Sylvania in Manchester.



Pauline was devoted to her Catholic faith. She enjoyed cooking and solving crossword puzzles. She also cherished time spent with her family and friends, and especially with her dog "Rosie".



She was predeceased by her devoted husband, James O'Gara. Pauline will be remembered by many as a loving and cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.



Family members include include her son, Eric Murphy and his partner Timothy Wu of San Francisco; her daughter, Stephanie Steele and her husband Ron of Laconia; five grandchildren, Cristopher Buxton, Jakob Steele, Ryan Steele, Ronnie Steele III, and Ashley Steele; her great-granddaughter, Allieanna Steele; her brothers, Ronald Lemay and his wife Irene of Merrimack, and Normand Lemay and his wife Judy of Manchester; nieces, nephews and cousins; and her best friend, Lorraine Pinard of Goffstown.







SERVICES: A private funeral service for immediate family was held in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory. A celebration of Pauline's life will be scheduled and announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Hampshire SPCA or s.



www.lambertfuneralhome.com







