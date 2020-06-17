Pauline E. (Coll) Paquette
1934 - 2020
Pauline Edna (Coll) Paquette, 85, of N. Ft. Myers, FL, formerly of Manchester, NH died May 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Manchester on December 28, 1934, she was the daughter of Donat and Imelda (Porier) Coll. She was educated in the local school system.

Prior to retirement, she had been employed as the office manager for the Union Leader Employees Credit Union for many years.

Family members include her husband, Raymond Paquette of N. Ft. Myers; one son, Claude R. Paquette; grandson, Eric; granddaughter, Breanna; great-grandchildren, Julian and Lukas; several in-laws and many other relatives. She was predeceased by her daughter, Laurie C. Paquette.

Funeral services will be private and at the family's convenience.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.


Published in Union Leader on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
