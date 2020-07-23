An Everyday Hero
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our everyday hero, Pauline, who succumbed to complications brought on by COVID-19 in the early morning hours of May 8th. She had overcome many maladies in her later years but lost the battle this time.
She was the youngest of four children of Neil and Irene (Chandler) Smith. She enjoyed spending her early years on family farms in the Haverhill area and joining cousins for summer fun. After high school she went on to nursing school to become an LPN. As college kids often do, she agreed to a blind date with her roommate and that lucky chap became the love of her life. Lionel Villeneuve was a northern rascal but had a car. They married in 1963 and began the next chapter of their lives together in a small third floor apartment in Berlin, NH. Their first child, Priscilla, helped get a jump start to the family and shortly thereafter Alan was born. They needed more space and found a house at the end of Second Avenue in Berlin. Unknowingly then, Pauline was to meet one of many best friends in Isabelle Arsenault who was raising a large family of her own next door. They developed a great friendship and helped each other out with numerous family and community projects: penny sales, bike-a-thons, Special Olympics, and of course, who could forget a pulp truck decked out with thousands of cray paper carnations for the Bicentennial Celebration. They were a great team when something needed to get done. Other people helped guide her as well. Jackie Chabot and Connie Gilbert were great support for a young woman in a completely new environment. That Second Avenue home was a great place to raise a family and Pauline and Lionel were blessed to have three more children there, Lori, Elaine and James. She spent these years as a homemaker and volunteer, keeping the household running smooth. There were family camping trips, snowmobile adventures and a unique trip to Disney World in 1974 with a bunch of kids in a station wagon. In the late 70s the family was introduced to horses and that began a hobby of sorts for the next 20 years. There were many new friends found through this outlet and Pauline enjoyed them all.
Tragically life turned in February of 1980 with the sudden death of Lionel. It was a tremendous shock to the family and rocked their entire extended family. Having 5 children to deal with, Pauline made a difficult decision to move away from the North Country and get closer to her brothers and sister near Auburn, NH. She purchased a home with a barn and continued to raise her children. When money began to work against her, she did what needed to be done and started working various jobs. Store clerk, bus driver and care provider were some of the places that she enjoyed working. All the while keeping her family's needs in front of her. She often said in her later years regarding her parenting skills, "I didn't do too bad, none of you went to jail". Practicality suited her. She persevered. She was a giver. If you needed it more than she did you could have it. And she could really talk. If you visited it was never for a quick minute. She would regale with a variety of stories and could keep you entertained for hours. She was also very game for whatever the challenge of the moment was. Having the 5 children, there was always someone doing a project either at home or with someone else and Pauline was there to pitch in. Painting, cleaning, gardening, making food... Count her in. In the last few years, her health had declined so physical work wasn't going to be possible, but she would be there to offer encouragement and anything else she could do.
In the way that life moves Pauline was also thrilled to become a grandmother and Great Grandmother. She spoke with great pride about each of them and could regale anyone who would listen about what tremendous people they are. Through mutual friends she met Bob Mullen in the last decade and hooked him with her stories. While still able they enjoyed food, music and dancing at Sweeney Post in Manchester. Bob helped Pauline travel to places she thought were lost to her. They took several trips together including cruises and overseas trips. Bob gave to her such care and friendship as anyone could ask for. As Pauline's health declined Bob stayed true to his friend and brought small gifts and played cards with her almost daily. He certainly helped complete her life and should be celebrated as our hero too.
And we must all move on, as she would want us to. Pauline has physically left us, but her spirit lives on with us. She can be seen in any of her 5 children, 7 grandchildren, or great grandchild. She loved and lost and taught us all to cherish what you have but also prepare for what may be lost. A true everyday hero.
A lakeside remembrance will be held in Auburn on July 31st at 6:00 pm across from Town Hall at 47 Chester Road. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 1st at 11:00 am at St. Kieran's Cemetery in Berlin. We ask that you wear a mask and honor social distancing. Donations can be made to the NH Muscular Dystrophy Association
in her honor. May we all be so blessed.