Pauline Eleanor Duda, born April 1, 1934 in Nashua, N.H. to Marguerite (Smith) and Achille Gagnon, joined her adoring husband Robert W. Duda in eternal rest this week. Polly was a loving mother to Michael, Amy (Rob), and Anya (Adam), and beloved Grammy to Amanda, Hannah and Jack. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Joan, nieces, nephews and cousins, godson Joseph, and life-long friends including Elizabeth, Ginger, Patricia, Alyce, Liz, Rae, her Westville community and healthcare colleagues. As an avid learner and theatergoer, she supported her family with encouragement and calm in equal measure. She rarely missed an occasion to let a loved one know that they were respected and cherished.



A graduate of Mount Saint Mary High School, Mount Saint Mary College, and the Dartmouth Medical School laboratory medicine program. While raising three children and working a full time job, Pauline also earned a masters degree in social work from Southern Connecticut State College. She had a lifelong passion for clinical laboratory science and worked at Sacred Heart Hospital, Yale-New Haven Hospital, the Yale Health Plan and Quest Diagnostics. She served with equal verve in her volunteer roles at 10,000 Villages, St. Aedan-St. Brendan Parish, the Schubert Theater and as a long-time supporter of the American Red Cross, the Nature Conservancy, Habitat for Humanity, and the Connecticut Food Bank. Donations can be made to any of these organizations.



Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St. New Haven, is in charge of arrangements.

