MANCHESTER - Pauline G. Harris, 77, of Manchester, died on Feb. 18, 2020, after a lengthy period of failing health.
Born on Dec. 26, 1942, she was the daughter of Alfred and Lydia (Trottier) Huard.
She grew up in a loving, happy family with her older siblings, Doris (Huard) Ploss, Gerard Huard and Roger Huard.
Pauline graduated from Manchester High School West.
She later married Thomas E. Harris.
Pauline was passionate about her faith and her family. She also adored her pets and was kind and loving to all animals.
She will be forever missed.
Family members include four children, Daniel Harris, Lydia (Harris) Johnson, Gwendolyn Harris, and Jane (Harris) Eddings; her adored grandchildren, Thomas Harris, Jennifer Harris, Joey Harris, Hunter Regnier Johnson, Sage Johnson, and Sam Hill Fletcher; and one great-grandchild, Oliver Gerard Harris.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Feb. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. Interment is planned for Friday, Feb. 28, at noon in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Blinded Veterans Association (BVA).
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 26, 2020