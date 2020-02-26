Pauline G. Harris

Service Information
Phaneuf Funeral Homes
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-5777
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH

Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
Mount Calvary Cemetery
474 Goffstown Road
Manchester, NH

Obituary
MANCHESTER - Pauline G. Harris, 77, of Manchester, died on Feb. 18, 2020, after a lengthy period of failing health.

Born on Dec. 26, 1942, she was the daughter of Alfred and Lydia (Trottier) Huard.

She grew up in a loving, happy family with her older siblings, Doris (Huard) Ploss, Gerard Huard and Roger Huard.

Pauline graduated from Manchester High School West.

She later married Thomas E. Harris.

Pauline was passionate about her faith and her family. She also adored her pets and was kind and loving to all animals.

She will be forever missed.

Family members include four children, Daniel Harris, Lydia (Harris) Johnson, Gwendolyn Harris, and Jane (Harris) Eddings; her adored grandchildren, Thomas Harris, Jennifer Harris, Joey Harris, Hunter Regnier Johnson, Sage Johnson, and Sam Hill Fletcher; and one great-grandchild, Oliver Gerard Harris.

.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Feb. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. Interment is planned for Friday, Feb. 28, at noon in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Manchester.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Blinded Veterans Association (BVA).

To view an online tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 26, 2020
