Pauline G. Ouellette, 95, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Fairview Home in Hudson, N.H.



She was the beloved wife of the late Auguste R. Ouellette for 58 years, who predeceased her on Jan. 27, 2006.



Pauline was born in Hudson, N.H. on April 7, 1924, and was the daughter of the late Arthur and Odelie (Roy) Laquerre. She was blessed to reside in the home in which she was born and raised for 94 years.



Pauline graduated from Nashua High School in 1942. She worked as a payroll clerk for several local companies, including Hampshire Manufacturing, prior to her retirement.



In her free time, Pauline loved to sew and made most of her own and her daughter's clothing. Volunteerism was also one of the foundations of her life. She was a den mother of Cub Scout Pack 252 and supported Boy Scout Troop 252. She was proud to serve as the president of the Ladies Guild at St. John the Evangelist Church. Her faith and devotion were strong. She loved her church and family very much.



Pauline is survived by her children: son, retired U.S. Army Colonel Ronald E. Ouellette, and his wife, Renee Stroud-Ouellette of Fairfax, Va., daughter, Elaine Trafton and her husband, Brad of Rochester, N.H., and son, Paul Ouellette of Londonderry, N.H.; six grandchildren, Avery Ouellette and her husband, Dan Glasson, Sarita Shelty and her husband, Brian, Scott Trafton, Jennifer Lowke and her husband, Bryan, Cynthia Tognarina and her husband, Jason, Melissa Carvalho and her husband, Brian; 11 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren and her brother, Roger Laquerre of Nashua, N.H.



Pauline is also predeceased by two sisters, Cora Descoteaux and Lucy Niquette.



SERVICES: Due to current COVID-19 public health and safety concerns, funeral services will be held privately. Pauline will be interred at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in the name of "Pauline G. Ouellette" to NH Catholic Charities or any .



Arrangements have been entrusted to ROCHETTE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 21 Kinsley Street, Nashua, N.H. 03060. To leave an online condolence, story, or message please visit

