Surrounded by family on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the age of 92, Pauline "Paule" Gleason Wilk peacefully joined the love of her life, Frederick John Wilk, to whom she was married for 60 years. Pauline enjoyed a very happy life, filled with much love and laughter. Pauline was born in Manchester, NH to James Benedict and Cecelia (Forant) Gleason on July 18, 1928. At birth, she had three brothers, Ernie, Jim, and Fred (all of whom served in WWII) and later added one sister, Celia, who was a nurse at the VA Hospital. Their mother passed in 1932, shortly after her sister's birth. As a result, Pauline was raised by her Aunt Lena, her father's sister, and her father, James, who was a Manchester police officer. Though siblings were separated at an early age, Pauline always maintained a great relationship with each of them. She lived to see them all pass before her. Pauline attended St. Raphael's Catholic Church and School, graduated from Manchester West High School, and earned her Associates Degree from Hesser College.
On May 21, 1955, Pauline married her sweetheart, Fred, a year after being introduced to him by Fred's best friend, Chuck Duffley, while working at Merchants Bank. For the next 60 years Pauline and Fred remained nearly inseparable as they raised their family. Over the course of her marriage to Fred, they relocated from Manchester, NH to St. Petersburg, FL, Arlington, TX, Mt. Prospect IL, Mendham, NJ and back "home" to Bedford, NH. Pauline worked for Keller Products in Manchester in her single days and, while raising her family in Mendham, NJ, she was in real estate, and then managed the Jane Smith Dress Shop. Pauline loved Broadway shows no matter where she lived, and participated in community theater in IL and NJ.
In 1978, Pauline and Fred finally returned to their native New Hampshire upon purchasing the Brick Tower Motor Inn in Concord, a new and exciting venture for them after raising their four children. They worked together at the Brick Tower building their dream and they continued proprietorship of the Brick Tower until 1998. Pauline was the face of the Brick Tower and handled everything from front desk to hostessing, and graciously greeted everyone from local folks to future presidents, while Fred managed the business. Upon retirement, they moved full time to Kennebunk, ME, where they built a home to be enjoyed by their family, friends and, most importantly, their grandchildren, who all hold special memories of their summers and holidays in Kennebunk, because of their Nana and PopPop. Pauline lost her loving husband in 2014.
Pauline's sister-in-law, Mary Elizabeth, wife of brother Ernie, lived on and off for the past couple of years with Pauline as they were both in need of a little care, given by Pauline's daughter, Kathleen. Pauline and Mary were never without conversation and laughter as they remembered their days growing up in Manchester and summers in Hampton Beach. They also reminisced about more recent times, after Pauline and Fred moved back to NH, from where they enjoyed many adventures and travels together. Pauline was comforted to have Mary by her side at her passing.
Pauline is survived by her children: Kathleen of Kennebunk, ME, Kevin (Nina) of Raleigh, NC, Sharon Boutilier (Rick) of Kennebunkport, ME, and Tom (Kristina) of Purcellville, VA. Pauline leaves behind 10 grandchildren who absolutely adored their Nana's wit, humor, and love for life: Matt (Patricia), Kevin, Christopher, Rachel, Brendan, Josh, Nolan, Ethan, and Maris.
Pauline's final resting place will be next to Fred at the NH State Veteran's Cemetery scheduled for Monday, December 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Fred served as an enlisted man in the Army in WWII and as an Air Force Captain in the Korean War.
Visiting hours will be on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Parish/St. Martha's Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk.
