Pauline Hebert
Pauline Hebert, 85, of Manchester, passed away on October 2, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born in Manchester on October 27, 1934 the daughter of Albert G. and Marie (Poulette) Provencher. She was educated at St. Joseph High School and later retired from Traveler Insurance. She lived her adult life in Manchester.

Pauline enjoyed traveling, line dancing, taking long walks, going to the beach and reading. She loved getting together with her family and friends and was a devoted and loving wife to Roger Hebert.

Pauline is survived by her loving husband Roger Hebert, her son David Hebert, and daughter Carol Schunemann and her husband Edward Schunemann and their son James Schunemann. She was predeceased by her daughter Susanne Hebert, and her son Mark Hebert, brothers, Roger Provencher, Marcel Provencher, George Provencher, and Paul Provencher.

Services were held privately. Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com


Published in Union Leader on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service
283 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 031044920
6036220962
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of McHugh Funeral Home
