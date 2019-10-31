Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline J. Broberg. View Sign Service Information Capital Funeral Home 2208 E. Millbrook Rd. Raleigh , NC 27604 (919)-863-1001 Send Flowers Obituary

RALEIGH, N.C. - Pauline J. Broberg, 81, died October 23, 2019, in her sleep at her Raleigh home.



Born in Manchester, N.H., on June 26, 1938, she was the daughter of Maurice Duhamel Sr. and Rita Duhamel. She was the widow of Roland C. Broberg, who passed in 2005.



After high school, Pauline attended St. Anselm College in Manchester, becoming one of the first women to graduate from the college's nursing program in 1960. She became a registered nurse that same year, and went on to serve in that role for 40 years in the greater Boston, Mass., area, caring for patients in nursing homes, substance-abuse treatment centers and psychiatric facilities.



Pauline and Roland raised their family in Foxborough, Mass. In her free time, she was an enthusiastic tennis player, toting the children along when necessary. In her later years she took up golf instead, and was an avid Scrabble player.



In 2016, Pauline retired from Massachusetts to the warmer climate of Raleigh, N.C., to live near her eldest child.



Pauline is survived by her family, Leslie Broberg and her husband Norman Cloutier of Raleigh, Kenneth Broberg his wife Rita, and children Hailey, Daniel and Christopher of Clifton Park, N.Y., and Jennifer Broberg and her son Connor of North Andover, Mass.; a brother, Maurice Duhamel of Manchester, N.H.; and her sister, Marie Sullivan of Manchester, N.H.



SERVICES: A private interment of ashes will occur in late November 2019 at Howard Street Cemetery in Northborough, Mass.



Memorial donations may be made online or by mail to the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, Pa. 18901; or the Hospice Foundation of America, 1707 L Street NW, Suite 220, Washington, D.C. 20036.





