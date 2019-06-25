Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline L. (Prince) Latulippe. View Sign Service Information BOUFFORD FUNERAL HOME INC - Manchester 110 Bridge St. Manchester , NH 03103 (603)-625-6436 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM BOUFFORD FUNERAL HOME INC - Manchester 110 Bridge St. Manchester , NH 03103 View Map Mass of Christian Burial St. Elizabeth Seton Church Meetinghouse Rd Bedford , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial St. Elizabeth Seton Church Meetinghouse Rd Bedford , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Manchester on Aug. 23, 1933, she was the daughter of the late George A. and Marie (Chesney/Laliberte) Prince.



In 1951, Pauline graduated from Manchester High School West. She then went on to earn her nursing degree from the Notre Dame des Lordes School of Nursing, graduating in 1954.



Pauline married Raymond A. Latulippe on May 21, 1960.



During her 42-year nursing career, her passion was working in pediatrics. For 36 years, she worked for the Manchester Pediatric Group and the last couple of years of her career were spent at Dartmouth-Hitchcock. Pauline will be remembered for being a truly dedicated and caring nurse.



Pauline was an avid New England sports fan, especially the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots.



A devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, family was paramount in her life and she cherished the many moments spent with her loved ones.



Family members include her beloved husband Raymond of 59 years and their children, Raymond G. Latulippe and his wife Bernadette "Bunnie" of Manchester, Linda Filiau and her husband Rick of Pembroke, Simone Drewes and her husband Artie "Badger" Drewes of Bedford, Paul Latulippe of Bedford, Norm Latulippe of Manchester and Jocelyn Paquette and her partner Mark Auld of Kennebunkport, Maine; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.



Nothing brought a smile to her face quicker than a visit, post card, call or photo from her grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her brother, George L.; and her sister, Jocelyn Prince.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday, June 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. in J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St., Manchester.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 27, at 10 a.m. from St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Meetinghouse Road, Bedford. Committal prayers will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or Manchester



For more information and online guestbook, please visit



