Sr. Pauline Lavigne, CSC (Sr. Mary Pauline Therese), 94, of the Sisters of Holy Cross in Manchester, died November 2, 2020.
She was born in Manchester on January 7, 1926 to Emile and Maria (Jolin) Lavigne. She entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Holy Cross in 1957 and made her final profession in 1964. She served the Congregation for 63 years.
Sr. Pauline earned a bachelor's degree from Notre Dame College in Manchester. She taught in parochial elementary schools under the direction of the Sisters of Holy Cross in Manchester, Franklin, New Bedford, MA, Westport, MA and Groton, CT.
In retirement, she carried out secretarial duties at Sacred Heart School in Groton. Stricken with a physical handicap which cut short her ministry in schools, she retired to St. George manor in Manchester in 1991.
She is survived by a brother, Maurice Lavigne of Manchester and several nephews and nieces.
SERVICES: Services will be held at a later date. Private burial is at St. Augustin Cemetery in Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Holy Cross Development Fund, 365 Island Pond Rd., Manchester, NH 03109.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com