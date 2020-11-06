Aunt Pauline, We're so sadden that you have left us, but, take comfort in knowing you'll be with Diane watching over us. Covid robbed us of the chance to be with you, but you knew you were with us in spirit. You were the spiritual strength of the family. We always turned to you for comfort and spiritual guidance and reminded us that God was in charge. You kept us straight! We will miss your humor and love. Welcome Home. Love, Lisa & Michael

