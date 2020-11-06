1/1
Pauline Lavigne Sr.
1926 - 2020
Sr. Pauline Lavigne, CSC (Sr. Mary Pauline Therese), 94, of the Sisters of Holy Cross in Manchester, died November 2, 2020.

She was born in Manchester on January 7, 1926 to Emile and Maria (Jolin) Lavigne. She entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Holy Cross in 1957 and made her final profession in 1964. She served the Congregation for 63 years.

Sr. Pauline earned a bachelor's degree from Notre Dame College in Manchester. She taught in parochial elementary schools under the direction of the Sisters of Holy Cross in Manchester, Franklin, New Bedford, MA, Westport, MA and Groton, CT.

In retirement, she carried out secretarial duties at Sacred Heart School in Groton. Stricken with a physical handicap which cut short her ministry in schools, she retired to St. George manor in Manchester in 1991.

She is survived by a brother, Maurice Lavigne of Manchester and several nephews and nieces.

SERVICES: Services will be held at a later date. Private burial is at St. Augustin Cemetery in Manchester.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Holy Cross Development Fund, 365 Island Pond Rd., Manchester, NH 03109.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com




Published in Union Leader on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Memories & Condolences

November 5, 2020
Rest in peace Aunt Pauline. Thank you for always being in my corner and believing in me. Thank you for all your love, support and prayers. I'm going to miss you, your funny letters and our conversations. (Please keep an eye on our family!) I love you. Till we meet again, Donna
Donna Snow
Family
November 5, 2020
Aunt Pauline, We're so sadden that you have left us, but, take comfort in knowing you'll be with Diane watching over us. Covid robbed us of the chance to be with you, but you knew you were with us in spirit. You were the spiritual strength of the family. We always turned to you for comfort and spiritual guidance and reminded us that God was in charge. You kept us straight! We will miss your humor and love. Welcome Home. Love, Lisa & Michael
Lisa Siraco
Family
November 4, 2020
I am so sad to hear of Sr Pauline’s passing. Despite her struggles she always had a ready smile. I had the pleasure of sharing many meals with her at St George’s Manor and our walks around the beautiful grounds and gardens on nice days! May she Rest In Peace. She will be missed.
Celeste Michaud
Friend
