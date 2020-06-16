Sr. Pauline L. LeBel, (Sr. Helene of France) of the Sisters of Holy Cross, died June 11, 2020 at the age of 87.
She was born in Manchester on November 18, 1932 to Alfred and Helene (D'Amours) LeBel. She entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Holy Cross in 1951 and pronounced her final vows in 1958.
Sr. Pauline was an elementary school teacher in Connecticut and New Hampshire; a high school teacher in Massachusetts and New Hampshire; and a teacher of humanities at Notre Dame College in Manchester. In 1987 she became Director of Spanish Apostolate for the Diocese of Manchester.
In 1990, along with other members of the Holy Cross family, Sr. Pauline moved to Bronx, NY as part of a collaborative pastoral team, where her love of the Spanish language was apparent in the liturgies, bible groups and as a homilist.
In 1995 she returned to Manchester where she served as a receptionist for 14 years at Catholic Medical Center. Because of her fluency not only in French but also in Spanish, she was often called upon by the Spanish community of Manchester as an interpreter, a service that was much appreciated by all.
She was predeceased by her parents and her eight siblings, Lillian LeBel, Arthur LeBel, Freddie LeBel, Roger LeBel, Gertrude Beaudette, Bernadette LeBel, Irene Jutras and Yvonne Boulanger.
Surviving family members include nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
SERVICES: Services will be held at a later date. Private burial is at St. Augustin Cemetery in Manchester.
Memorial donations may be made the Sisters of Holy Cross Development Office, 365 Island Pond Rd., Manchester, NH 03109.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 16, 2020.