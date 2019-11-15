Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Sacred Heart Church 265 S. Main St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Pauline M. (Belleville) Allard, 71, of Manchester, died Nov. 13, 2019, in her home after a sudden illness.



Born in Manchester on Feb. 28, 1948, she was the daughter of Roger and Theresa (Boutin) Belleville. She lived most of her life in Manchester.



She graduated from St. Marie High School.



Pauline worked many years as a credit representative for Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. She also worked for a time at Amoskeag Bank and Citizens Bank in Manchester.



She enjoyed crafts, knitting and time spent with her grandchildren. She was also an avid fan of the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox and Manchester Monarchs.



Pauline was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church.



She was predeceased by her husband of 31 years, Jean R. Allard in 2001.



Family members include three children, Sue McHugh and husband Keith, of Hooksett, David Allard of Manchester, and Karen Raymond and husband Shane, of Harrisville; four grandchildren, Megan and Kaitlyn McHugh, and Emma and Mackenzie Allard; five siblings, Priscilla Lahey of Missouri, Jean Belleville of Bedford, Diane Guertin and husband Paul, of Arizona, Denise Lemay and husband Dave, of Florida and Norman Belleville and wife Darlene, of Goffstown; and an aunt, nieces, nephews and cousins.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Nov. 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. from Sacred Heart Church, 265 S. Main St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Mount Calvary Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.



Memorial donations may be made to Precious Blood Monastery, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.



To leave a message of condolence, visit



MANCHESTER - Pauline M. (Belleville) Allard, 71, of Manchester, died Nov. 13, 2019, in her home after a sudden illness.Born in Manchester on Feb. 28, 1948, she was the daughter of Roger and Theresa (Boutin) Belleville. She lived most of her life in Manchester.She graduated from St. Marie High School.Pauline worked many years as a credit representative for Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. She also worked for a time at Amoskeag Bank and Citizens Bank in Manchester.She enjoyed crafts, knitting and time spent with her grandchildren. She was also an avid fan of the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox and Manchester Monarchs.Pauline was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church.She was predeceased by her husband of 31 years, Jean R. Allard in 2001.Family members include three children, Sue McHugh and husband Keith, of Hooksett, David Allard of Manchester, and Karen Raymond and husband Shane, of Harrisville; four grandchildren, Megan and Kaitlyn McHugh, and Emma and Mackenzie Allard; five siblings, Priscilla Lahey of Missouri, Jean Belleville of Bedford, Diane Guertin and husband Paul, of Arizona, Denise Lemay and husband Dave, of Florida and Norman Belleville and wife Darlene, of Goffstown; and an aunt, nieces, nephews and cousins.SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Nov. 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. from Sacred Heart Church, 265 S. Main St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Mount Calvary Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.Memorial donations may be made to Precious Blood Monastery, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Nov. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close