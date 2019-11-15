MANCHESTER - Pauline M. (Belleville) Allard, 71, of Manchester, died Nov. 13, 2019, in her home after a sudden illness.
Born in Manchester on Feb. 28, 1948, she was the daughter of Roger and Theresa (Boutin) Belleville. She lived most of her life in Manchester.
She graduated from St. Marie High School.
Pauline worked many years as a credit representative for Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. She also worked for a time at Amoskeag Bank and Citizens Bank in Manchester.
She enjoyed crafts, knitting and time spent with her grandchildren. She was also an avid fan of the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox and Manchester Monarchs.
Pauline was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church.
She was predeceased by her husband of 31 years, Jean R. Allard in 2001.
Family members include three children, Sue McHugh and husband Keith, of Hooksett, David Allard of Manchester, and Karen Raymond and husband Shane, of Harrisville; four grandchildren, Megan and Kaitlyn McHugh, and Emma and Mackenzie Allard; five siblings, Priscilla Lahey of Missouri, Jean Belleville of Bedford, Diane Guertin and husband Paul, of Arizona, Denise Lemay and husband Dave, of Florida and Norman Belleville and wife Darlene, of Goffstown; and an aunt, nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Nov. 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. from Sacred Heart Church, 265 S. Main St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Mount Calvary Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.
Memorial donations may be made to Precious Blood Monastery, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 15, 2019