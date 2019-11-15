Pauline M. (Belleville) Allard (1948 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Our family is sorry to hear of the passing of Pauline. Many..."
    - Suzanne Chretien
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Celine Chretien Therrien
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with all our families at this..."
    - Marc & Donna Boutin
Service Information
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-6951
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
265 S. Main St.
Manchester, NH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MANCHESTER - Pauline M. (Belleville) Allard, 71, of Manchester, died Nov. 13, 2019, in her home after a sudden illness.

Born in Manchester on Feb. 28, 1948, she was the daughter of Roger and Theresa (Boutin) Belleville. She lived most of her life in Manchester.

She graduated from St. Marie High School.

Pauline worked many years as a credit representative for Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. She also worked for a time at Amoskeag Bank and Citizens Bank in Manchester.

She enjoyed crafts, knitting and time spent with her grandchildren. She was also an avid fan of the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox and Manchester Monarchs.

Pauline was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church.

She was predeceased by her husband of 31 years, Jean R. Allard in 2001.

Family members include three children, Sue McHugh and husband Keith, of Hooksett, David Allard of Manchester, and Karen Raymond and husband Shane, of Harrisville; four grandchildren, Megan and Kaitlyn McHugh, and Emma and Mackenzie Allard; five siblings, Priscilla Lahey of Missouri, Jean Belleville of Bedford, Diane Guertin and husband Paul, of Arizona, Denise Lemay and husband Dave, of Florida and Norman Belleville and wife Darlene, of Goffstown; and an aunt, nieces, nephews and cousins.

.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Nov. 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. from Sacred Heart Church, 265 S. Main St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Mount Calvary Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.

Memorial donations may be made to Precious Blood Monastery, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.

To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
logo
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Manchester, NH   603-625-6951
funeral home direction icon