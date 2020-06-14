Pauline M. (Duquette) Blais, 80, of Hooksett, died at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Ronald O. Blais, Sr. with whom she shared sixty years of marriage.
Pauline was born in Sherbrooke, Quebec on September 29, 1939 and was the daughter of the late Theodore and Simonne (Lessard) Duquette. She worked as a Food Service Worker for twenty-one years for the Veteran's Administration in Manchester and for five years for the Jewish Federation. In her spare time, she liked playing bingo and helped at the Community Bingo Hall in town.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Ronald Blais, Jr. and his wife, Lynn of Epsom; two grandsons, Brian Blais of Manchester and Jason Blais of Westfield, MA; one brother, Richard Duquette and his wife, Janice; two sisters, Nicole Cantin and her husband, Marc and Diane Boucher all of Manchester. She was also predeceased by her brother, Conrad Duquette and four sisters, Monique, Gaetane, Genese and Denise.
ARRANGEMENTS: A Memorial Mass for Pauline will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 207 Hemlock Street in Manchester at 12 Noon. Please wear a mask due to the Covid 19 regulations. Interment will follow in the New Hampshire State Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen at 2:30 PM.
To view Pauline's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.