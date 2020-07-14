Pauline M. (Roux) Faucher, 87, of Manchester, passed away on July 11, 2020 after battling Alzheimer's.
She was born in Manchester on July 19, 1932 to Ovila and Maria (Champagne) Roux. She graduated from St. Joseph High School for Girls in 1950.
Pauline worked as an insurance agent in southern New Hampshire. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and baking. Everyone loved her whoopie pies and pineapple squares.
She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Marcel G. Faucher; her son, Gerald Faucher and daughter, Susie Faucher.
She leaves behind her son, Thomas Faucher and his wife, Elaine, of Manchester; her daughter, Michelle Faucher of Manchester; grandchildren, Marcel T Faucher, Nicole Pond, Kristen Mitchell, Matthew Faucher, Brittany Faucher, Tom Faucher, Cory Grant, Steve Grant and Megan Rivers; and 10 great grandchildren.
SERVICES: Services are private. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum in Manchester at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, or the American Heart Association
, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com